Al Nassr’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is marked by Al Ittihad’s Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi (R) during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final football match at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on January 26, 2023. (AFP)
Al Ittihad wins Saudi Pro League title leaving Ronaldo’s Al Nassr empty-handed

Reuters
Al Ittihad clinched the Saudi Pro League title for the first time since 2009 with a 3-0 win at Al Feiha on Saturday, eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to the accolade.

A third minute strike by Ahmed Sharahili and two goals from Romarinho secured victory for Al Ittihad, who made amends for losing the title on the final day of last season.

The Jeddah club have 69 points, five more than Al-Nassr who drew 1-1 with Al Ettifaq, with one round left to play. Saturday’s result sealed Al Ittihad their ninth league title.

Sharahili gave the visitors the perfect start, turning in Igor Coronado’s free kick at the far post in the third minute.

Romarinho headed in the second from another Coronado free kick during the first-half stoppage time. The Brazilian scored his second five minutes from the end.

The result handed former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo his first top flight league title.

In Dammam, Ronaldo endured another frustrating outing and was substituted in the second half as Al Nassr were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Ettifaq.

Youssoufou Niakate put Al Ettifaq ahead two minutes before the break, while Brazilian Luiz Gustavo equalized for Al Nassr in the 56th minute.

Ronaldo will finish his first season in the country empty-handed after joining the club in January.

