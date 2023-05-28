EgyptAir flight lands safely in Jeddah after plane’s tire exploded
An EgyptAir flight arrived safely at its destination in Saudi Arabia’s city of Jeddah on Sunday morning after experiencing a tire explosion, local media reported.
The incident occurred as the plane was landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport.
Despite the tire explosion, the pilot successfully landed the aircraft on the runway, and no passengers on board flight MS643 were hurt.
The Jeddah Airports Company released a statement on Sunday afternoon, acknowledging the incident and saying that an investigation was underway. The company confirmed that all passengers were safe.
