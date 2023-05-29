MDLBEAST’s XP Music Futures to amplify voices of Saudi Arabia once again

XP Music Futures, the Middle East’s biggest music conference, is once again returning to Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to develop the creative industry and amplify the voices of the region.

The three-day music conference, dedicated to developing the music scene in the Kingdom and region, will take place in Riyadh from December 7 to 9.

Last year, the event saw discussions led by numerous global artists, including DJ Khaled, David Guetta, Hardwell, AfroJack, and Elyanna.

With one of the fasting growing entertainment industries, Saudi Arabia will host the conference to provide the new generation of music professionals in the region the platform to collaborate with change-makers from the global music community.

XP Music Futures will offer Arabic sessions and workshops this year, as well as networking forums and demo labs, showcasing the latest technologies in the music industry to participants.

The conference’s program is built on four pillars: talent, scene, impact, and innovation. The talent pillar will explore how to build a successful music career, while the scene pillar will focus on nightlife and cultural tourism.

Meanwhile, the impact pillar will focus on conversations on sustainability, well-being, equality & social equity, data collection & analytics. The innovation pillar will feature discussions, workshops and activations on immersive technology, digital production, Web3 and artificial intelligence.

By continuing to develop these four pillars year after year, XP said it hopes to provide a comprehensive platform for attendees to gain insights, network, and collaborate with music professionals from around the world.

Speakers at this year’s events have not been announced.

Female-focused initiative

This year, XP Music Futures launched a female-focused initiative called HUNNA.

The HUNNA initiative is designed as a platform and safe space for women in the music industry to gain the necessary mentorship to develop their skills and careers while collectively disrupting the outdated and unequal systems in the music industry in general.

The first part of the program kicks off in June and will see rising female talent paired with experts in their field for a three-month mentorship program.

According to MDLBEAST, HUNNA aims to connect women in the music industry and foster a stronger, more equitable music ecosystem.

The second part of the initiative will take place in December when industry professional’s come together at XP Music Futures to discuss female representation and equity in music spaces.

XPERFORM sponsored by YouTube

The XPERFORM competition is also returning this year with YouTube as the official sponsor.

The competition gives individuals a chance to show off their vocal talents with the possibility of working with MDLBEAST Records.

Last year, hundreds of singers from across the region submitted their applications, and the top five picks were flown to Riyadh to give a live performance in front of a group of judges made up of industry experts.

XP Music Futures is organized by music entertainment company MDLBEAST, which was established following the success of its flagship festival SOUNDSTORM in 2019 and is aimed at fostering talent, building the regional music scene, and advancing the creative economy.

