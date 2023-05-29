Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi flag
The flag of Saudi Arabia. (File photo)
Terrorism

Saudi Arabia executes two Bahraini citizens planning to carry out terrorist attacks

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced on Monday that it had executed two Bahraini citizens who had joined a terrorist cell with the aim of carrying out attacks against the Kingdom.

In a statement, the ministry said Jaafar Mohammed Ali Mohammed Juma Sultan and Sadek Majid Abdulraheem Ibrahim Thamer were executed for joining a terrorist organization lead by a criminal who is currently wanted in Bahrain.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Members of the terrorist group have received training on ways to destabilize Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, work with extremists hiding in the Kingdom, as well as smuggle and store dangerous weapons, and plan attacks on the two countries.

The case was referred to the Specialized Criminal Court and the verdict for the death penalty was issued.

The ministry warned that perpetrators who aim to destabilize the security of Saudi Arabia will be punished accordingly.

Read more:

Saudi man executed in Eastern Province over terrorism offenses

Saudi Arabia executes two nationals for sexual assault, murder offenses

Saudi Arabia executes three men guilty of terrorism charges

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size