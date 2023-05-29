Saudi airports to stamp passports with space-themed design in honor of ISS mission

Passengers traveling through Saudi airports will receive a new space-themed stamp in their passports in recognition of the Kingdom’s latest space mission.

The ‘Saudi Towards Space’ stamp coincides with the country’s first mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Passengers traveling through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam will be eligible to receive the stamp, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali al-Qarni became the Kingdom’s first citizens to board the ISS on Monday, May 22.

The pair completed their first set of scientific experiments aboard the station on Wednesday.

Barnawi is the first female Arab astronaut to set foot on the ISS, and together they are the first Saudis on the station.

They follow in the footsteps of Prince Sultan bin Salman, who in 1985 became the first Saudi and the first Arab in space.

