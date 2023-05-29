Theme
Salim bin Musil al-Sahli. (Al Arabiya)
Saudi general dies trying to save his drowning son in Khobar’s Half Moon Bay

A Saudi Brigadier General died while trying to save his drowning son in the Half Moon Bay in Khobar in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, local media reported on Monday.

Salim bin Musil al-Sahli drowned, the reports said, without mentioning the condition of his son.

Dozens of people in Saudi Arabia offered their prayers to the late soldier online.

Funeral prayers were held in a mosque in his neighborhood on Saturday, according to the reports.

