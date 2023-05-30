Three-day entertainment expo wraps up in Riyadh

A three-day entertainment exhibition in the Saudi capital Riyadh came to an end on Tuesday night.

The Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo featured more than 350 exhibitors, 100 speakers, and an estimated 10,000 visitors.

Local and international companies converged at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Notable speakers included Bahaa Abdulmajeed, the Kingdom’s Director of Entertainment at the Ministry of Investment; and Neil Dwyer, Director of Park Operations at the Six Flags theme park in Riyadh’s under-construction entertainment megaproject Qiddiya; and Yannick Theler, CEO of Savvy Games Studios.

Several other companies involved in the upcoming Qiddiya project were also present at the event, which was attended by industry professionals and members of the public alike.

