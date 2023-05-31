GASTAT: 63 percent of Saudis under the age of 30

A total of 63 percent of Saudis are under the age of 30, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) announced on Wednesday.

The statistics were released as part of the Saudi Census 2022, which officials have said is the most accurate and comprehensive census the Kingdom has conducted thus far.

Saudi Arabia’s population reached 32.2 million, with 18.8 million Saudi nationals – making up 58.4 percent of the population – and 13.4 million non-Saudi residents – making up 41.6 percent of the population.

According to the census, the average age of the total population in the Kingdom is 29 years old.

Males make up 61.2 percent of the population in the Kingdom, while females represent 38.8 percent of the population.

