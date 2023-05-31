Italy lifts embargo on arms sales to Saudi Arabia: Government statement

Italy has lifted an embargo on arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the government said in a statement following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Military equipment exports to Saudi Arabia had been restricted in 2019 and 2020 to prevent their being used in the Yemen conflict. But the embargo is no longer necessary “in light of the changed situation” on the ground, the government said in its statement said, praising Saudi Arabia’s recent peace mediation efforts.

Advertisement

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Iran-backed Houthi group ousted the government from Sanaa, the capital, in late 2014. An Arab-led military coalition intervened in 2015 aiming to restore the government.

Peace initiatives have seen increased momentum since Riyadh and Tehran in March agreed to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2016.

Italy said its decision on Saudi Arabia was “in line” with last month’s lifting of another arms embargo imposed on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also linked to the war in Yemen.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

GASTAT: 63 percent of Saudis under the age of 30

Saudi Arabia sends tenth food, medical relief plane to Sudan

Three-day entertainment expo wraps up in Riyadh