Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Erdogan on re-election in a phone call
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after winning the presidential elections, the Saudi foreign ministry announced on Thursday.
During the phone call, the Crown Prince congratulated Erdogan on his re-election to a new presidential term and wished him and Turkey further progress and prosperity.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
For his part, Erdogan thanked the Crown Prince for his congratulations and noble feelings.
Erdogan extended his two-decade rule in the second round of the election on Sunday after winning over his opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
Following the win, Saudi King Salman and the Crown Prince sent Erdogan a congratulatory cable.
Read more:
Arab leaders congratulate Turkey’s Erdogan on electoral win
Turkish opposition TV channels probed for ‘insulting public’ with election coverage
Egypt’s Sisi, Turkey’s Erdogan agree to upgrade diplomatic ties, exchange ambassadors
-
NATO chief to visit Turkey ‘in near future’ to push Sweden membershipNATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said he would visit Ankara “in the near future” to push the ratification of Sweden’s membership, after the ... World News
-
Turkey sovereign dollar bonds rise as markets await Erdogan’s economic teamTurkey sovereign bonds rose more than two cents on the dollar on Tuesday as markets waited for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the winner of Sunday's ... Economy
-
Five border police officers arrested in Greece for smuggling migrants from TurkeyFive Greek border police officers were arraigned Tuesday as suspected accomplices of a smuggling network that illegally brought migrants into the ... World News