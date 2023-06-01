Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A combined photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R). (SPA)
A combined photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R). (SPA)

Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Erdogan on re-election in a phone call

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after winning the presidential elections, the Saudi foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

During the phone call, the Crown Prince congratulated Erdogan on his re-election to a new presidential term and wished him and Turkey further progress and prosperity.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

For his part, Erdogan thanked the Crown Prince for his congratulations and noble feelings.

Erdogan extended his two-decade rule in the second round of the election on Sunday after winning over his opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Following the win, Saudi King Salman and the Crown Prince sent Erdogan a congratulatory cable.

Read more:

Arab leaders congratulate Turkey’s Erdogan on electoral win

Turkish opposition TV channels probed for ‘insulting public’ with election coverage

Egypt’s Sisi, Turkey’s Erdogan agree to upgrade diplomatic ties, exchange ambassadors

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size