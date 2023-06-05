Theme
Hajj Flight from Pakistan Arrives in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

Pilgrims begin arriving in Saudi Arabia for Hajj season

Deema AlSaffar Patterson, Al Arabiya English
Published:
Pilgrims have begun arriving in Saudi Arabia for the start of this year’s Hajj season.

On Sunday, the Governor of the Northern Borders Regions, Prince Fasil bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, welcomed Iraqi pilgrims arriving at the Jdeidet Arar land port where he was inspecting the area.

Prince Fasil bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz welcomes Iraqi pilgrims. (SPA)
Several other groups of pilgrims from all around the world, including Iran, Pakistan and Turkey, have been arriving at airports and borders, where they were greeted with flowers, Zamzam water, snacks, and more.

Turkish Pilgrims Welcomed with Zamzam Water and Flowers. (SPA)
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance assigned several preachers across the Kingdom at arrival locations to answer pilgrims' questions about Hajj rituals and provide information resources.

Makkah Route Initiative Serves Pakistani Pilgrims. (SPA)
An estimated 2.6 million pilgrims are expected to participate in this year’s Hajj season.

Makkah Route Initiative Continues to Serve Pakistani Pilgrims. (SPA)
