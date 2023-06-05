Pilgrims begin arriving in Saudi Arabia for Hajj season

Pilgrims have begun arriving in Saudi Arabia for the start of this year’s Hajj season.



On Sunday, the Governor of the Northern Borders Regions, Prince Fasil bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, welcomed Iraqi pilgrims arriving at the Jdeidet Arar land port where he was inspecting the area.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Several other groups of pilgrims from all around the world, including Iran, Pakistan and Turkey, have been arriving at airports and borders, where they were greeted with flowers, Zamzam water, snacks, and more.





The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance assigned several preachers across the Kingdom at arrival locations to answer pilgrims' questions about Hajj rituals and provide information resources.





An estimated 2.6 million pilgrims are expected to participate in this year’s Hajj season.

Advertisement

Read more:

Saudi Arabia unveils largest ever Hajj operational plan as COVID restrictions lifted

Residents without permits banned from entering Mecca ahead of Hajj

Eid al-Adha 2023: Astronomers reveal expected holiday, Day of Arafat dates