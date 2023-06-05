Riyadh Air reveals purple livery design for new aircraft

Saudi Arabia’s newest airline Riyadh Air has revealed the design of the livery on its Boeing 787 aircraft.

The airline’s planes will be adorned in a purple paint featuring a feather-like design near the rear of the fuselage, and ‘Riyadh Air’ written in both English and Arabic near the front.

#طيران_الرياض يكشف عن الهوية البصرية للفئة الأولى من الأسطول الرسمي والذي يتميز بهوية حديثة وفريدة، ليكون مزيجًا مثاليًا من التقنيات الرقمية والأناقة العصرية#المستقبل_يبدأ_هنا#إحدى_شركات_صندوق_الاستثمارات_العامة pic.twitter.com/XNhUBWf5Cm — Riyadh Air (@RiyadhAir) June 4, 2023

There will also be two Saudi flags on either side of the cockpit, and the vertical stabilizer at the rear of the aircraft will be painted a light shade of blue featuring the Riyadh Air logo.

The design was revealed in a tweet from the airline’s official Twitter account on Sunday.

Another tweet from the account of the Riyadh-based aviation media company Aviation World Group showed a clip of one of Riyadh Air’s Boeing 787s taking off.

أول إقلاع لطائرة #طيران_الرياض 😍😍😍



إلى العالمية .. إلى تصنيف الخمس نجوم .. إلى تحقيق مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للطيران .. إلى تحقيق رؤية السعودية 2030م. pic.twitter.com/e4yIY3VsON — عشاق عالم الطيران (@AviationWG) June 5, 2023

Riyadh Air has ordered 39 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options for 33 more jets, which was part of a larger order of 121 Dreamliners for Saudi Arabia worth $37 billion – the fifth largest deal in Boeing’s history.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of Riyadh Air in March.

The airline is due to start operating in 2025 and is expected to eventually connect to 100 destinations around the world.

According to the official announcement, Riyadh Air is expected to create 200,000 direct and indirect jobs, adding $20 billion to the non-oil economy.

The company is wholly-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its CEO is Tony Douglas, who was previously chief executive of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways.

Yasser bin Othman al-Rumayyan, Public Investment Fund Governor, will chair the company’s board of directors.

The announcement followed the unveiling of a masterplan in November 2022 for a major new airport in Riyadh, the King Salman International Airport.

