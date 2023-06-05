Saudi Arabia unveils largest ever Hajj operational plan as COVID restrictions lifted

Saudi Arabia has unveiled the largest ever Hajj operational plan ahead of the upcoming pilgrimage season as restrictions on numbers are lifted for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A record-breaking 14,000 staff members, as well as more than 8,000 volunteers, will be deployed on the ground to help the millions of pilgrims who are expected to take part in Hajj this year.

Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, is expected to begin on June 26 – pending an official announcement by authorities.

“The operational plan for this year’s Hajj season is the largest in the history of the presidency, after the end of the corona pandemic and the announcement of the return of Hajj pilgrims in the millions, as per an integrated system of services prepared by the wise leadership,” President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Dr. Abdulrahman al-Sudais said in a statement.

The Kingdom has lifted restrictions on the number of pilgrims allowed to perform Hajj for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic began. About 2.6 million people are expected to take part in the Islamic ritual this year.

A total of 300,000 copies of the Quran will be distributed in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, according to al-Sudais. Translation services and guides will be available throughout the sites in 51 languages to cater to the millions coming from all around the world.

Quran recitation and memorization workshops will also be available.

The General Presidency will also distribute 40 million liters of Zamzam water in the Two Holy Mosques through over 30,000 distribution points, providing at least two million bottles to pilgrims daily.

Digital technology including mobile applications and robots at the sites will be utilized to enhance the overall worshipper experience.

