Saudi Crown Prince launches Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project on Monday, which aligns with the Vision 2030 goals to elevate the sporting scene in the Kingdom.



The announcement, carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), comes after the first stage of implementation procedures were completed.



The Kingdom’s sports scene, which has seen a boost through several sporting events, seeks to encourage and enable the private sector to contribute to the industry’s growth.



According to SPA, the project’s current status stands at two main tracks.



“The first entails approving the investment of major companies and development agencies in sports clubs in return of transferring the clubs’ ownership to them,” SPA reported. “The second component involves privatizing a number of sports clubs starting from the last quarter of 2023.”



In a move that is aligned with the project, the Kingdom announced on Monday the transfer of 75 percent of the ownership of Al Ittihad, Al Ahly, Al Nasr and Al Hilal clubs to the Public Investment Fund (PIF).



The announcement was made during a news conference held by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal to discuss the newly launched project.



As for the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project, three strategic objectives underpin the project:



Fostering investment opportunities and an appealing investment environment in the sports sector.



Boosting professionalism, governance, and financial sustainability in sports clubs.



Enhancing clubs’ competitiveness and infrastructure.



“The ultimate impact will see the provision of world-class services to sports fans, enriching the fan experience and driving community participation.”



The privatization and ownership transfer of clubs aims to accelerate progress in various sports across the Kingdom by 2030, increasing competition and nurturing future champions.



The project comes when more Saudis are becoming increasingly active in sports, according to SPA.



The report noted that “mass participation in sports has increased from 13 percent in 2015 to close to 50 percent in 2022 and the number of sports federations has increased from 32 in 2015 to over 95 in 2022,” reflecting on this sector’s huge investment potential.

“With over 80 percent of Saudi Arabia’s population either playing, attending or following football, the project has a major focus on the country’s national sport, which is also experiencing unprecedented growth,” SPA said.



The project also aims to boost the global ranking of the Saudi Pro League, making it among the top 10 leagues in the world.



“Furthermore, the project aspires to raise the league’s commercial revenues from $120 million (SAR 450 million) in 2022 to over $480 million (SAR 1.8 billion) annually while generating private-sector investment opportunities and increasing the market value of the Roshn Saudi League from SAR 3 billion to more than SAR 8 billion by 2030.”



