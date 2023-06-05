Saudi sentenced to 20 years in prison after police find drugs hidden in wife’s car

A Saudi citizen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined over $26,600 for drug trafficking after authorities found narcotics he hid in his wife’s car.

The Saudi Public Prosecution on Monday announced that the man was charged with possession of narcotics with the intention of selling.

Authorities uncovered 95 kilograms of the narcotic hashish and 4,047 pregabalin pills hidden in different places in his wife’s car.

According to the prosecution, the man’s family was unaware of the narcotics and were under the impression that he was only using the vehicle to transport his wife to Jeddah ahead of a planned Umrah trip.

The Kingdom has stringent laws against the import, manufacture, possession, and use of drugs.

The Kingdom’s Narcotics Control Law differentiates between narcotics smugglers, dealers, and users when it comes to the punishment.

Individuals who smuggle narcotics and bring them into the country can face the death penalty.\

Punishments for dealers and users include prison sentences, hefty fines, and deportation.

Saudi Arabia has been cracking down on drugs and has urged the public to report any information related to drug smuggling or promotion by contacting the emergency helpline number (911) in Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and (999) in other regions of the Kingdom.

Additionally, individuals can contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at (995) or email ([email protected]).

All reports made will be confidential.

