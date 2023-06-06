Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, MidEast studio TELFAZ11 to produce 9 shows, 3 films

NEOM - Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion futuristic city - and Middle East-based studio TELFAZ11 have announced a new agreement to produce up to nine TV and film projects within the next three years.

As part of the agreement, two feature films and one series which are currently under development will be included in the deal.

The announcement follows a recent drumbeat of high profile TELFAZ11 successes, including the debut of its latest theatrical feature film ‘Sattar,’ which has become the highest grossing Saudi film of all time.

In addition to productions, TELFAZ11 also plans to establish a physical presence at NEOM by opening offices this year in NEOM’s media hub.

This new office will complement the TELFAZ11’s existing offices in Riyadh and Dubai.

Wayne Borg, Managing Director of Media Industries, Entertainment, and Culture at NEOM, said: “Our mission is to create a new world-class media hub at NEOM, one that supports the region’s industry to compete and succeed globally. This partnership with TELFAZ11 complements and accelerates. This partnership, coupled with our evolving infrastructure, crew depth, industry learning programs, and highly competitive incentive scheme shows we are well on our way to achieving these goals.”

Alaa Faden, CEO and Co-Founder of TELFAZ11 added, “We couldn’t be more honored to be at the center of NEOM’s next-generation media and entertainment ecosystem. TELFAZ11 has consistently operated on the leading edge of innovation, from launching the first Netflix partnership in the region to leveraging our powerful social media presence. And this new partnership with NEOM is yet another milestone in that effort.”

NEOM has provided the backdrop for 30 productions in the last 18 months, including Rupert Wyatt’s ‘Desert Warrior’, starring Anthony Mackie and Sir Ben Kingsley; ‘Dunki’ directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shahrukh Khan; local acclaimed Saudi feature ‘Within Sand’ directed by Moe Alatawi; the first regional reality TV show ‘Million Dollar Island;’ and ‘Rise of The Witches’, the region’s biggest-ever budget TV show. MBC’s ‘Exceptional,’ a 200-episode-per-year TV drama series, is set to begin shooting in July.

