Saudi Crown Prince meets with Venezuelan President, discusses bilateral relations
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
📹 | HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the President of Venezuela @NicolasMaduro. 🇸🇦🇻🇪— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 5, 2023
pic.twitter.com/GKSCsw7TFU
The Crown Prince welcomed Maduro and his accompanying delegation on his visit to the Kingdom with the Venezuelan leader expressing his happiness to be in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“During the meeting, both sides reviewed the bilateral relations, prospects for cooperation and opportunities to enhance them in various fields,” SPA said. The report added that both leaders exchanged views on various issues of common interest.
Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz; Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz; Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, were among the Saudi delegation welcoming Maduro.
Maduro arrived in Jeddah on Sunday, and his trip precedes a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday until June 8, State Department Spokesman Matt Miller said last week.
During his trip, Blinken is expected to meet with Saudi officials and discuss the relations and strategic cooperation between both countries in addition to a range of global, economic and security matters, Miller said.
Read more:
US focused ‘on the future,’ Saudi Arabia remains key partner: White House
Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro arrives in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah
Blinken to travel to Saudi Arabia for meetings next week: State Department
-
Blinken says US won’t let Iran get nuclear weaponsUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a powerful pro-Israel lobby group Monday that Saudi-Israeli normalization is deeply important for Washington ... Middle East
-
Ahead of Riyadh visit, Blinken says US will work towards Saudi-Israel normalizationUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday Washington was working towards normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, an objective which ... Saudi Arabia
-
Iran’s diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia to reopen this weekIran is set to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday following a seven year closure, Tehran and a diplomatic source said, sealing a ... Middle East