Saudi King Salman issues decree establishing Global Cybersecurity Forum Institute

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has issued a royal decree establishing the Global Cybersecurity Forum Institute, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The non-profit institute, which will be based in Riyadh and supervised by a board of trustees, aims to contribute to strengthening cybersecurity globally.

Advertisement

“The GCF Institute will tackle the most challenging cybersecurity issues facing governments, businesses, and individuals,” SPA reported.



“With the launch of the GCF Institute, the global community will be able to count on a new instrument to complement existing efforts and harness the potential of cyberspace.”



Launching the institute highlights the Kingdom’s role in unifying efforts to exchange expertise and explore cooperation opportunities in the sector of cybersecurity.



“The Saudi model in cybersecurity is a successful one that’s internationally recognized… as the Kingdom ranked second globally in the Global Competitiveness Report in 2022,” SPA added.

Read more:

Hajj season 2023: Saudi security officials meet to ensure safe, smooth pilgrimage

Saudi Crown Prince, top US diplomat vow to work together for regional stability

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM secures $5.6 bln for workforce housing