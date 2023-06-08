Russia’s Putin, Saudi Crown Prince praise OPEC+ cooperation: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised, during a telephone discussion on Wednesday, their cooperation within the context of the OPEC+ oil producers’ group, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

“The topic of ensuring stability on world energy markets was discussed in detail,” a Kremlin statement on the Telegram messaging app said.

“Both sides praised cooperation within the framework of OPEC+ allowing for the adoption of timely and effective steps to ensure balance between supply and demand for oil.”

The statement noted the importance of agreements reached at the group’s meeting this week under which Saudi Arabia will make a deep cut to its output in July on top of a broader OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024.

On Sunday, in addition to extending the existing OPEC+ cuts of 3.66 million barrels per day (bpd), the group agreed to reduce overall production targets from January 2024 by a further 1.4 million bpd to a combined output of 40.46 million bpd.

The changes, however, included lowered targets for Russia, Nigeria and Angola simply to bring them into line with current production levels.

