Saudi Arabia will continue efforts to prevent ISIS resurgence, combat terrorism: FM

Saudi Arabia will continue to work to prevent the resurgence of ISIS again, the Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan says in a speech at the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS on Thursday.

The Kingdom believes in the need to confront terrorism and extremist ideology, he said, adding that it is necessary to dry up all the sources financing ISIS.

Saudi Arabia will make every effort to pursue ISIS wherever it is, the minister said.

Coordinated efforts to root out terrorism will continue, he added in his speech.

His statements came during a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, which the Kingdom is co-hosting with the United States.

For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS has brought countries from around the world together to combat terrorism.

The United States remains committed to eradicating ISIS and other extremist groups, he added.

Keeping foreign ISIS militants in camps may lead to their resurgence, and all foreign militants must be repatriated to their home countries, Blinken said.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the ministerial meeting, and the two vowed to work together to advance stability, security, and prosperity across the Middle East and beyond, the State Department said late Tuesday.

According to State Department Spokesman Matt Miller, the US secretary expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s leadership in hosting the upcoming Defeat ISIS meeting and stressed the importance of continued efforts to fight terrorism.

