Saudi Arabia condemns attack on its embassy in Sudan

Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned an attack on its embassy in Sudan as well as residences of Saudi employees at the embassy in a statement early on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the building was vandalized, in addition to the destruction of the residence and property of Saudi employees working at the embassy.

The Ministry expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation in the “strongest terms of the sabotage and tampering carried out by some armed groups,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It expressed the Kingdom’s absolute rejection of all forms of violence and sabotage towards diplomatic missions and representations, “stressing the importance of confronting these armed groups that are trying to undermine the return of security and stability to Sudan and its brotherly people,” the SPA added.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues.

During the meeting, the two sides pledged to continue their strong cooperation to end the fighting in Sudan.

