Welcome ceremony for Karim Benzema after joining Al-Ittihad - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Welcome ceremony for Karim Benzema after joining Al-Ittihad - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Saudi Vision 2030

In Pictures: Saudi Al Ittihad unveils Karim Benzema in massive ceremony

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Saudi football club Al Ittihad welcomed iconic Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema with a massive unveiling ceremony at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Thursday.

Welcome ceremony for Karim Benzema after joining Al-Ittihad - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Welcome ceremony for Karim Benzema after joining Al-Ittihad - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
More than 60,000 fans, dressed in the club’s colors, gathered in the stadium to watch the historic moment when the champion club presented the star footballer.

Fans watch the welcome ceremony for Karim Benzema after joining Al-Ittihad - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Twitter)
Fans watch the welcome ceremony for Karim Benzema after joining Al-Ittihad - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Twitter)
PIF’s acquisition of Saudi football clubs sets stage for sports revolution Features PIF’s acquisition of Saudi football clubs sets stage for sports revolution

Al Ittihad sold more than 56,000 tickets for Benzema’s presentation in just a few hours after sales were announced. Pricing for tickets at the 62,000-seat arena – known locally as ‘The Shining Jewel’ – started from just nine riyals ($2.40).

The event rundown included a press conference, signing ceremony, a light show, a firework show, and a laser show.

Fans watch the welcome ceremony for Karim Benzema after joining Al-Ittihad - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Twitter)
Fans watch the welcome ceremony for Karim Benzema after joining Al-Ittihad - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Twitter)

“Thank you, Jeddah, from the bottom of my heart. Tonight was a very special moment that I will never forget,” the Frenchman said in a social media post after the ceremony.

