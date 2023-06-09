In Pictures: Saudi Al Ittihad unveils Karim Benzema in massive ceremony
Saudi football club Al Ittihad welcomed iconic Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema with a massive unveiling ceremony at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Thursday.
More than 60,000 fans, dressed in the club’s colors, gathered in the stadium to watch the historic moment when the champion club presented the star footballer.
Al Ittihad sold more than 56,000 tickets for Benzema’s presentation in just a few hours after sales were announced. Pricing for tickets at the 62,000-seat arena – known locally as ‘The Shining Jewel’ – started from just nine riyals ($2.40).
The connection between Al-Ittihad fans and their club is more than just a bond - it's a symphony of passion, loyalty, and pure magic! 🎶#Benzema2Ittihad pic.twitter.com/3YjFUgBkQq— Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) June 8, 2023
The event rundown included a press conference, signing ceremony, a light show, a firework show, and a laser show.
The best selfie in the world 🤳 #Benzema2Ittihad pic.twitter.com/AaBNLokiEk— Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) June 8, 2023
“Thank you, Jeddah, from the bottom of my heart. Tonight was a very special moment that I will never forget,” the Frenchman said in a social media post after the ceremony.
Thank you Jeddah, from the bottom of my heart. Tonight was a very special moment that i will never forget 💛🇸🇦#alhamdulillah #benzema2ittihad #here2inspireKSA #nueve pic.twitter.com/y0Prde6rDM— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) June 8, 2023
