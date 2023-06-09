Saudi Arabia thwarts two attempts to smuggle over 450,000 captagon pills

Saudi Arabia has thwarted two attempts to smuggle captagon pills into the Kingdom through the Al Haditha land border crossing, according to a statement released Friday.

The suspects attempted to smuggle 466,326 captagon pills by placing the drugs inside the seats and compartments of two vehicles, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) announced in a statement.

During the first attempt, customs officials discovered 365,166 captagon pills hidden in a truck. The smugglers reportedly concealed the narcotics in compartments within the truck that were made for the purpose of smuggling. A second attempt was also thwarted where the smugglers tried to bring in 101,160 captagon pills hidden inside the floor of the bed of another truck.

Two people were arrested for their involvement in the smuggling attempt while authorities were working to arrest the planned recipients of the pills.

Although it was not made clear where the smugglers were coming from, the Haditha land crossing borders neighboring Jordan.

