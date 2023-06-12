Theme
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad. (Twitter)
Saudi, Syrian FMs meet, discuss latest developments

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Monday with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in the capital Riyadh, the Kingdom’s ministry said.

The meeting between Prince Faisal and Mekdad was held on the sidelines of the second Ministerial Meeting between member states of the Arab League and the Pacific Small Island Developing States that was hosted by Saudi Arabia.

“During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Syrian arena and the region, and exchanged views on issues of common interest,” according to a tweet on the ministry’s official account.

The sit down follows warming ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria and between Syria and other Arab countries that was culminated in the country’s readmission to the Arab League and its participation in the Arab League summit held last month in the Kingdom.

