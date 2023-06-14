Saudi Crown Prince leaves for France, set to meet Macron, discuss Expo bid

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman departed for France on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron and discuss the Kingdom’s proposed Riyadh Expo 2030 bid, the Saudi state news agency reported.

His visit’s agenda also includes presiding over the Saudi delegation during an international Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, to be held on June 22-23, and taking part in the Kingdom’s official reception of Riyadh’s candidacy to host Expo 2030 on June 19, SPA said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia officially submitted its comprehensive application file in a bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh in September 2022.

The Kingdom aims to host the World Expo in Riyadh from October 1, 2030 till March 31, 2031 under the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia has ‘strong’ case to host World Expo 2030: BIE Secretary General

Saudi Crown Prince discusses Riyadh Expo 2030 bid with visiting delegation

Saudi Arabia officially submits application bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh