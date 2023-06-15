Eight arrested in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah for smuggling thousands of amphetamine pills

Eight people have been arrested in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah after authorities found 410,000 amphetamine pills hidden inside a truck, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GNDC) announced on Wednesday.

Drugs were also found in a trafficking den in the city, according to authorities.

Among the eight people were five Yemenis who were in the Kingdom illegally, two residents from Syria and Sudan, and a Saudi citizen, the GDNC said in a statement.

Authorities also seized large sums of money in the traffickers’ possession and the eight men were referred to the Public Prosecution as part of preliminary legal measures taken against them.

The arrests are the result of the security tracking of drug smuggling and trafficking networks that target the security of Saudi Arabia and its youth, GDNC spokesman Major Marwan al-Hazimi said.

The Kingdom has strict laws against the import, manufacture, possession, and use of drugs.

The Kingdom’s Narcotics Control Law differentiates between narcotics smugglers, dealers, and users when it comes to the punishment.

Individuals who smuggle narcotics and bring them into the country can face the death penalty. Punishments for dealers and users include prison sentences, hefty fines, and deportation.

Saudi Arabia has in recent months has made hundreds of drug busts. Authorities have urged the public to report any information related to drug smuggling or promotion by contacting the emergency helpline number (911) in Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and (999) in other regions of the Kingdom.

Additionally, individuals can contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at (995) or email ([email protected]).

All reports made will be confidential.

