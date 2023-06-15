Saudi medical teams save Indonesian pilgrim who suffered 8-minute cardiac arrest

A medical team at the Control Center in Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Saudi Arabia’s Medina saved the life of an Indonesian pilgrim whose heart stopped for eight minutes.

The woman suffered a cardiac arrest after the plane landed at the airport, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The medical team at the airport had responded to an emergency call about a traveler who had fainted shortly after her plane landed.

Upon assessing the woman, they discovered that her heart was no longer beating, and they quickly began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The medical team performed CPR on the woman twice before her heartbeat was restored.

According to officials, the Indonesian pilgrim was transferred to a hospital where her condition is stable.

More than 585,000 pilgrims have arrived through the air and land ports in Medina ahead of the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.

Hajj is set to begin on June 26 – pending an official announcement by authorities. This year’s pilgrimage will see about 2.6 million Muslims come together to perform the Islamic ritual for the first time since COVID-19.

Read more:

Hajj 2023: More than 580,000 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Hajj 2023: More than 150,000 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Illegal Hajj guides face 6 months in prison and $13,332 fine