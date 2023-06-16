Theme
Pilgrims pray in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

In Pictures: Pilgrims from around the world arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Hajj

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Pilgrims from around the world arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the upcoming Hajj season.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) shared pictures of pilgrims from various countries arriving in Mecca and Medina.

Saudi medical teams save Indonesian pilgrim who suffered 8-minute cardiac arrest
Hajj is set to begin on June 26 – pending an official announcement by authorities. This year’s pilgrimage will see about 2.6 million Muslims come together to perform the Islamic ritual for the first time since COVID-19.

