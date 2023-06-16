In Pictures: Pilgrims from around the world arrive in Saudi Arabia ahead of Hajj

Pilgrims from around the world arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the upcoming Hajj season.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) shared pictures of pilgrims from various countries arriving in Mecca and Medina.

Hajj is set to begin on June 26 – pending an official announcement by authorities. This year’s pilgrimage will see about 2.6 million Muslims come together to perform the Islamic ritual for the first time since COVID-19.

