Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight moon marking Dhul Hijja ahead of Hajj

Saudi Arabia called on Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon that would signal the start of the Muslim lunar month Dhul-Hijja.

The Saudi Supreme Court requested that the spotting be done on Sunday, June 18, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

The Hajj pilgrimage begins on the 8th day of Dhul Hijja and lasts until the 13th of the month.

“The Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to monitor the sunset of the 29th of Dhul-Qaeda 1444 H corresponding to June 18, 2023, to verify the advent of the crescent of the month of Dhul-Hijja 1444H,” the SPA report said.

Those who spot the crescent moon are urged to report the result to the nearest court or through any official access to the court.

Spotting the moon would also help finalize the date of Eid al-Adha as it falls on the 10th day of the month of Dhul Hijja.

Eid al-Adha is a major Islamic holiday where Muslims gather for prayer, perform acts of charity and sacrifice an animal, mostly sheep.

Neighboring UAE announced Eid holiday dates for public sector employees from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30, in addition to the two-day weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

