Saudi Arabia declares sighting of Dhul Hijjah crescent, Eid Al-Adha on June 28

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Sunday the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent, signaling the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. With the crescent's sighting, Eid Al-Adha will be observed on June 28.

Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which Muslims from all corners of the globe gather in Mecca to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

The first nine days of Dhul Hijjah are considered particularly sacred, with the ninth day known as the Day of Arafat. On this day, millions of pilgrims gather on the plain of Arafat, near Mecca, in an act of faith and devotion. Here, they perform the most important rite of Hajj, standing in contemplative vigil, praying and repenting. It is said that on this day, one's sins are forgiven, symbolizing spiritual rebirth and renewal.

Following the Day of Arafat, Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid Al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice.” This major Islamic holiday commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. In the end, God provided a lamb to be sacrificed instead, a divine intervention that is gratefully remembered by Muslims each year.

On Eid Al-Adha, Muslims perform a ritual animal sacrifice, often a sheep, in remembrance of this event. The meat is then divided into three parts: one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. This act of giving underscores the values of empathy, generosity, and community central to the holiday and the Islamic faith.

