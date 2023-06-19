Saudi Arabia launches new cruise line to explore the Kingdom from sea

Saudi Arabia has launched its own cruise line brand, AROYA Cruises, that will offer nationals and foreigners the unique opportunity to explore the Kingdom from the sea.

Cruise Saudi, owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the launch of the new project that is set to showcase Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage, history, and hospitality, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The cruise is expected to welcome 1.3 million guests by 2035 and will provide 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, SPA reported.

The cruise will offer the highest standard of service, facilities, and shore excursion programs.

“This momentous step marks a historical milestone in Cruise Saudi’s ambitious strategy to create a premium cruise ecosystem in Saudi, in line with Vision 2030,” Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said.

“AROYA Cruises will be operating as an autonomous brand within the Cruise Saudi portfolio, aiming to provide experiences and services specifically designed to embrace Arabian preferences.”

AROYA – derived from the words “Arabian” and “roya,” which means vision or dream – will provide an immersive journey, designed, and tailored to reflect its brand values of inspiration, enrichment, generosity, and respect.

“This is an extremely exciting time. It is a privilege to bring this cruise line to launch as a core element of Saudi’s development as an international cruising destination,” the head of AROYA Cruises’ independent operational and management team Ghassan Khan said.

AROYA Cruises itineraries and packages are currently under development and will be announced at its commercial launch to be held in the coming months.

