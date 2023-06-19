Saudi defense co. SCOPA signs deal with Airbus to localize helicopter manufacturing

Saudi defense company SCOPA Industries has signed with Airbus an agreement to localize civil and military helicopter manufacturing in the kingdom, Saudi state TV said on Monday.

The company expects investments worth more than 25 billion riyals ($6.67 billion) over 20 years, state TV added.

