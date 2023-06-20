Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The flag of Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)

​​​​​​​Saudi Arabia presents vision for Riyadh Expo 2030 at General Assembly of BIE

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A high-level Saudi delegation of senior ministers and officials has presented the Kingdom’s vision for Riyadh Expo 2030 during the 172nd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince attends reception of Riyadh’s bid to host World Expo 2030

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size