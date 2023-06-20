Saudi Arabia presents vision for Riyadh Expo 2030 at General Assembly of BIE
A high-level Saudi delegation of senior ministers and officials has presented the Kingdom’s vision for Riyadh Expo 2030 during the 172nd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.
