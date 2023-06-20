Major Riyadh bus expansion announced, bringing network to 1,120km

A major expansion to Riyadh’s new bus service was announced on Monday, comprising 223 more buses covering nine extra routes and 500 stops.

The opening of stage 2 of the Saudi capital’s bus network brings the total number of buses to 560 covering 1,110 stations and stops, and a total of 24 routes, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City said.

The addition of Stage 2 means that the network now covers 1,120 kilometers of the city, out of the total 1,900 kilometers planned.

Eventually, the city will have five stages of bus networks.

The first phase of Riyadh’s bus network was launched in March of this year, and has so far seen more than 180,000 trips carrying more than two million passengers, according to the commission.

The system features a mobile booking service with various ticketing options including a 3-day, 7-day, and 30-day pass.

Current routes covered by Riyadh’s bus service are:

Stage 1:

Route #7 Transportation Center – King Saud University

Route #8 al-Batha – Dallah Driving School

Route #9 Transportation Center – N. Vegetable Market

Route #10 al-Batha – Khaled bin Alwaleed Rd.

Route #11 ar-Rabi – Ali ibn Abi Talib

Route #16 al-Batha – Tuwaiq

Route #17 al-Batha – New Industrial City

Route #150 al-Wisham – National Guard Hospital

Route #151 Ali bin Abi Talib – al-Faiha

Route #160 al-Batha – al-Masani

Route #170 Qasr al-Hokum – al-Suwaidi al-Gharbi

Route #180 Qasr al-Hokum – Olaishah

Route #230 al-Woroud – ar-Rabi

Route #231 Riyadh Exhibition Center – al-Arid

Route #250 as-Sulaimanyah – National Guard Hospital

Stage 2:

Route #341 King Saud University – Alandalus

Route #342 ar-Rabi – al-Yarmouk

Route #350 al-Awwal Park – al-Faiha

Route #430 Khalid bin Alwaleed Rd – al-Awwal Park

Route #540 Hassan ibn Thabit – al-Khaleej

Route #660 Transportation Center – Dirab

Route #680 Transportation Center – Irqah

Route #730 West al-Uraija – ar-Rabi

Route #984 Laban – Daharat Laban

