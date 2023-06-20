Major Riyadh bus expansion announced, bringing network to 1,120km
A major expansion to Riyadh’s new bus service was announced on Monday, comprising 223 more buses covering nine extra routes and 500 stops.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The opening of stage 2 of the Saudi capital’s bus network brings the total number of buses to 560 covering 1,110 stations and stops, and a total of 24 routes, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City said.
The addition of Stage 2 means that the network now covers 1,120 kilometers of the city, out of the total 1,900 kilometers planned.
Eventually, the city will have five stages of bus networks.
The first phase of Riyadh’s bus network was launched in March of this year, and has so far seen more than 180,000 trips carrying more than two million passengers, according to the commission.
The system features a mobile booking service with various ticketing options including a 3-day, 7-day, and 30-day pass.
Current routes covered by Riyadh’s bus service are:
Stage 1:
Route #7 Transportation Center – King Saud University
Route #8 al-Batha – Dallah Driving School
Route #9 Transportation Center – N. Vegetable Market
Route #10 al-Batha – Khaled bin Alwaleed Rd.
Route #11 ar-Rabi – Ali ibn Abi Talib
Route #16 al-Batha – Tuwaiq
Route #17 al-Batha – New Industrial City
Route #150 al-Wisham – National Guard Hospital
Route #151 Ali bin Abi Talib – al-Faiha
Route #160 al-Batha – al-Masani
Route #170 Qasr al-Hokum – al-Suwaidi al-Gharbi
Route #180 Qasr al-Hokum – Olaishah
Route #230 al-Woroud – ar-Rabi
Route #231 Riyadh Exhibition Center – al-Arid
Route #250 as-Sulaimanyah – National Guard Hospital
Stage 2:
Route #341 King Saud University – Alandalus
Route #342 ar-Rabi – al-Yarmouk
Route #350 al-Awwal Park – al-Faiha
Route #430 Khalid bin Alwaleed Rd – al-Awwal Park
Route #540 Hassan ibn Thabit – al-Khaleej
Route #660 Transportation Center – Dirab
Route #680 Transportation Center – Irqah
Route #730 West al-Uraija – ar-Rabi
Route #984 Laban – Daharat Laban
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air takes its first flight over Kingdom’s iconic skyline
All you need to know about free Careem Bike rides in Dubai
Illegal Hajj guides face 6 months in prison and $13,332 fine
-
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air takes its first flight over Kingdom’s iconic skylineSaudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air took its first flight on Monday over the Kingdom’s capital, passing over prominent landmarks in Riyadh such as the King ... Saudi Arabia
-
All you need to know: Who are the forces involved in Ukraine's counteroffensive?Ukraine has prepared an array of new military units for its long-anticipated counteroffensive this summer, while its established brigades weathered ... World News
-
Illegal Hajj guides face 6 months in prison and $13,332 fineAnyone caught transporting people without a permit for the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia is subject to six months imprisonment and a fine of up to ... Saudi Arabia