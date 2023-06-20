Saudi Crown Prince attends reception of Riyadh’s bid to host World Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday attended the Kingdom’s official reception to support Riyadh’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030 in Paris.

The official reception was held by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City for delegates of the 179 member states of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) – the organization responsible for overseeing and regulating World Expos.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The event aims to showcase Riyadh’s readiness, to host the Expo as well as its plans and and projects ahead of the vote at the next General Assembly in November 2023 in which the next host city will be selected.

If selected, the Riyadh Expo 2030 would be an opportunity for the Kingdom to share its story of unprecedented national transformation with other countries and people from around the world, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The official reception comes as the Riyadh’s bid continues to receive the support from the Kingdom’s leadership, as well as the commitment to join efforts from all government agencies, and the contribution of Saudi society.

Saudi Arabia officially submitted its comprehensive application file in a bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh in September 2022.

The Kingdom aims to host the World Expo in Riyadh from October 1, 2030 till March 31, 2031 under the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince leaves for France, set to meet Macron, discuss Expo bid

Saudi Arabia has ‘strong’ case to host World Expo 2030: BIE Secretary General

BIE delegation visits Saudi Arabia’s vast proposed Riyadh Expo 2030 site