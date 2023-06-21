Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad club alongside Benzema
Popular midfielder N’Golo Kante will leave Chelsea FC after accepting an offer to join Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad alongside star player Karim Benzema.
After seven years at Stamford Bridge, the 32-year-old Frenchman signed a three-year contract with the club as a free agent.
“Don’t believe in fake news. Kante is an Ittihad player now,” Al Ittihad announced on Twitter.
According to British media reports, Kante signed a deal worth $109.78 million per year.
His now-teammate and Ballon d’Or winner Benzema reportedly accepted a two-year deal with Al Ittihad that is worth over $109 million.
“Kante’s addition to Al Ittihad is considered one of the most high-profile and impactful signings in the club’s history,” the club said in a statement.
“It is part of the club’s efforts to establish itself as a top choice for world-class players in the Saudi Professional League.”
The midfielder is the latest high-profile player to join a Saudi club, as the Kingdom continues to establish the Saudi Pro League as one of the world’s best leagues. In December 2022, iconic Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo signed a deal with AlNassr football club that is reported to be worth over $200 million.
