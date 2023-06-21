Saudi Arabia arrests six residents for promoting methamphetamine

Police in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca region arrested five Pakistani residents and one Bangladeshi resident for promoting the highly addictive stimulant methamphetamine, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Those arrested were referred to relevant authorities and regular measures were taken against them, according to SPA.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia are urging the public to report any information related to drug dealing or promotion by calling the 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and Eastern regions, and 999 in the rest of the parts of the Kingdom.

All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control and other relevant authorities.

Read more:

Dubai’s Emirates airline to add more flights to Mecca, Jeddah amid Hajj, Eid al-Adha

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli aggression in Jenin, Palestinian territories

Over 1.3 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj