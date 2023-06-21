Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli aggression in Jenin, Palestinian territories

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the recent escalation by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the aggressive actions in Jenin, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The ministry reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s unequivocal rejection of the grave violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces,” the statement said.

#Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of the Israeli escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories, the latest of which was the aggression on the city of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/3Fm2gqrswl — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 20, 2023

“It extended its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Palestine, while also wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.”

Israeli forces, backed by military helicopters, killed six Palestinians, including a minor, during a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to Palestinian officials. The soldiers also killed another Palestinian in the Husan town.

More than 90 Palestinians were injured in the hours-long raid, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military used live fire, tear gas, and stun grenades against civilians, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported on Tuesday,

Since the start of the year, Israeli forces have killed at least 161 Palestinians, some of whom the military alleges are militants.

