Cost of Hajj reduced by 39 percent for international pilgrims, says Saudi minister

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, said on Thursday that the cost of Hajj for international pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia has been reduced by 39 percent.

Highlighting the Kingdom’s preparations for organizing Hajj, Al-Rabiah mentioned that a total of 37 government agencies will be providing services to pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added that the number of pilgrims has returned to pre-pandemic levels. About 2.6 million people used to take part in Hajj every year before COVID-19 forced Saudi Arabia to enforce restrictions.

Separately, the Saudi Red Crescent announced its allocation of eight AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters to offer emergency services in the holy sites throughout this year’s Hajj season.

the Saudi Red Crescent said it had allocated eight AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters for this year’s Hajj season to provide emergency services in the holy sites.

The helicopters are equipped with state-of-the-art medical devices and staffed by qualified medical personnel, ensuring an average response time of seven minutes for medical emergencies.

Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, will begin on June 26.

Read more:

Hajj 2023: Saudi Red Crescent says more than 2,300 volunteers ready to help pilgrims

Dubai’s Emirates airline to add more flights to Mecca, Jeddah amid Hajj, Eid al-Adha