Egyptian conjoined twins, Salma and Sarah, successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Egyptian conjoined twins, Salma and Sarah, have been successfully separated in hours-long operation carried out in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.



The separation operation of the twins who were attached at the head was held on Wednesday and saw a team of 31 surgeons, consultants, nursing and technical personnel participating in the operation, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The twins have undergone a total of four operations since 2021 with the last one lasting for 17 hours, SPA said.



The operation was led by Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Rabeeah, Adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, who said that the successful separation was the 57th case in a series of operations that have been taking place in the Kingdom since 1990.



Al-Rabeeah added that during the past 33 years, Saudi Arabia was able to operate on 130 conjoined twins from 23 brotherly and friendly countries.

Advertisement

He expressed his appreciation and gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continuous support in this field.



“The twins’ parents thanked the Saudi leadership for the program conducted by the specialized medical team to perform the operation and provide the twins with the necessary treatment, praising the Kingdom’s tremendous humanitarian works,” SPA said.



Read more:



Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in hours-long operation in Saudi



Conjoined Iraqi twins in stable condition after major surgery in Saudi Arabia



Doctors in Saudi Arabia begin operation to separate Iraqi conjoined twins