Hajj 2023: Saudi Red Crescent says more than 2,300 volunteers ready to help pilgrims

The Saudi Red Crescent has seen more than 2,300 men and women volunteer to provide emergency services to pilgrims who will be performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday.

More than 2,200 health practitioners are ready to serve the pilgrims in case of emergencies and over 240 land and air ambulances will also be on standby, according to the Saudi Red Crescent.

More than 700 volunteers will be working around the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina in the case of an emergency.

The volunteers will also be working around the clock in the peak areas of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque.

This year, the Hajj operational plan is the largest ever as the number of pilgrims expected to take part in the Islamic ritual will reach pre-pandemic levels.

About 2.6 million people used to take part in Hajj every year before COVID-19 forced Saudi Arabia to enforce restrictions.

A record-breaking 14,000 staff members, as well as more than 8,000 volunteers, will be deployed on the ground in the coming week to help guide and provide assistance to pilgrims.

Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, will begin on June 26.

“The operational plan for this year’s Hajj season is the largest in the history of the presidency, after the end of the corona pandemic and the announcement of the return of Hajj pilgrims in the millions, as per an integrated system of services prepared by the wise leadership,” President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Dr. Abdulrahman al-Sudais had previously stated.

