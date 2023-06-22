Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinian villages in West Bank

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday issued a statement condemning Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian villages in the West Bank.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s total rejection and condemnation of the attacks of the settlers of the Israeli occupation in a number of Palestinian villages in the West Bank, resulting in death and injured victims,” the ministry said in the statement.

#Satement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s total rejection and condemnation of the attacks of the settlers of the Israeli occupation in a number of Palestinian villages in the West Bank, resulting in death and injured victims. pic.twitter.com/yAAruXdBVS — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 22, 2023

The Kingdom denounced any “acts of intimidation of Palestinian civilians” and renewed its “firm support” towards all international efforts aimed at reaching a just solution on the Palestinian issue.

The ministry expressed condolences to families of the victims and speedy recovery for those injured.

