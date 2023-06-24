Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Aramco
Saudi Oil Company (Aramco) and TotalEnergies sign an $11 billion contract. (File photo)

Aramco, TotalEnergies sign $11 bln contract to build petrochemicals complex in Saudi

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and TotalEnergies have signed an $11 billion contract to start building a new petrochemicals complex in the Kingdom, the two companies say in a joint statement.

“Aramco and TotalEnergies today awarded Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for the $11 billion ‘Amiral’ complex, a future world-scale petrochemicals facility expansion at the SATORP refinery in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement read.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

PIF’s acquisition of Saudi football clubs sets stage for sports revolution

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size