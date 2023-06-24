Aramco, TotalEnergies sign $11 bln contract to build petrochemicals complex in Saudi
Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and TotalEnergies have signed an $11 billion contract to start building a new petrochemicals complex in the Kingdom, the two companies say in a joint statement.
“Aramco and TotalEnergies today awarded Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for the $11 billion ‘Amiral’ complex, a future world-scale petrochemicals facility expansion at the SATORP refinery in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement read.
