Saudi Arabia executes two Yemeni men for joining terror group
Saudi Arabia has executed two Yemeni men for joining a terrorist group, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.
Abdulrahman Fares Amer al-Marri and Mohammed Salah Omar al-Marri received the death penalty for “joining, supporting and pledging allegiance to a terror group.”
According to SPA, Abdulrahman established “a terror entity to carry out an operation in the Kingdom and kill security forces.”
He was also found guilty of possessing machine guns and explosive belts, harboring men wanted on security charges and funding terrorism.
In addition to joining a terrorist group, Mohammed was found guilty of attempting to plant an explosive device to target military vehicles and gathering information on military and security positions in order to target them in a terror attack.
Both men were executed on Saturday in Riyadh.
