Saudi King Salman appoints new deputy defense minister

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has appointed a new deputy defense minister among a raft of appointments announced on Sunday.

Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed al-Muqrin has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense with the rank of Minister, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Sheikh was meanwhile appointed Vice President of the Human Rights Commission.

Ibrahim bin Yousef al-Mubarak was appointed Assistant Minister of Investment, and Khalid bin Mohammed al-Abdulkarim was appointed as an advisor at the Royal Court.

Nizar bin Suleiman al-Aloula was appointed as an advisor in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, and Ali bin Mohammed al-Zahrani was appointed Governor of the Supreme Authority for Industrial Security.

Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman was also relieved of his position as Deputy Governor of the Northern Borders region.

