Annual Hajj pilgrimage draws over 1.8 mln worshipers from more than 150 countries

The annual Hajj pilgrimage has drawn over 1.8 million worshipers from more than 150 countries, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah said on Tuesday.



According to the General Authority for Statistics, 346,214 pilgrims came from various Arab countries, constituting approximately 21 percent of the total number of pilgrims.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The majority of attendees, numbering over 1 million individuals, arrived from Asian countries excluding Arab nations. This figure represents 63.5 percent of the overall attendance, reflecting the highest percentage among all regions.



The pilgrimage drew 222,863 participants from African countries excluding Arab nations, making up 13.4 percent of the total number of pilgrims. The remaining 2.1 percent, amounting to 36,521 worshippers, traveled from Europe, America, and Australia.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage commenced on Monday, the eighth day of Dul Hijjah, with millions of Muslims from around the world taking part for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

During Hajj, millions of worshipers gather in Mecca to embark on the ritual mandatory for all able-bodied Muslims who can afford it.



Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Mina to inspect Hajj services

Hajj 2023: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry issues alert to pilgrims on heat exhaustion

Hajj 2023: Heartwarming photos show pilgrims praying on Mount Arafat