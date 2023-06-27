Theme
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a working session of leaders at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (AP)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a working session of leaders at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (File photo: AP)

Saudi Crown Prince tells Putin ‘satisfied’ with de-escalation of Wagner mutiny

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, telling the Russian leader that the Kingdom was satisfied with the success of the de-escalation efforts that ended a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

