Hajj 2023: Heartwarming photos show pilgrims praying on Mount Arafat
Pilgrims from around the world ascended the Mount Arafat on Tuesday to offer their prayers and supplications on the most significant day of the Hajj pilgrimage.
Mount Arafat is believed to be the place where Adam and Eve met again after God sent them back to Earth and the place where the Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon.
Photos show thousands of Muslims taking part in the ritual considered to be the pinnacle of the pilgrimage to Mecca.
