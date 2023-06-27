Theme
Pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AFP)

Hajj 2023: Heartwarming photos show pilgrims praying on Mount Arafat

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Pilgrims from around the world ascended the Mount Arafat on Tuesday to offer their prayers and supplications on the most significant day of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Mount Arafat is believed to be the place where Adam and Eve met again after God sent them back to Earth and the place where the Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon.

Photos show thousands of Muslims taking part in the ritual considered to be the pinnacle of the pilgrimage to Mecca.

Pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Read more:

Hajj 2023: Why is the Day of Arafat the pinnacle of the pilgrimage to Mecca?

Hajj commences as Saudi Arabia welcomes millions of Muslims from around the world

Hajj 2023: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry issues alert to pilgrims on heat exhaustion

