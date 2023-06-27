Theme
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prays in the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina during the holy month of Ramadan. (File photo: SPA)

Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Mina to inspect Hajj services

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in Mina on behalf of King Salman to inspect services offered to Hajj pilgrims, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage commenced on Monday, the eighth day of Dul Hijjah, with millions of Muslims from around the world taking part for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Hajj, millions of worshipers gather in Mecca to embark on the ritual mandatory for all able-bodied Muslims who can afford it.

Early on Tuesday, pilgrims began marching towards Arafat Mount after spending the day at Mina.

