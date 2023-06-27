Watch: Saudi security guard helps blind pilgrim circumambulate Kaaba during Hajj
As the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca began on Monday, heartwarming scenes of human kindness and acts of service have emerged from the Grand Mosque.
In a video that has been widely shared online, a Saudi security officer was seen helping a blind woman circumambulate the Kaaba.
رجل أمن يساعد امرأة كفيفة في الطواف حول الكعبة 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/xtmkn8vzPB— ابراهيم الحربي LFC 🇸🇦 (@i8dooos) June 26, 2023
The video showed the woman holding onto the man’s uniform as he guided her on her Tawaf around the Kaaba.
Social media users praised the security officer for helping the pilgrim complete the Islamic ritual and preventing her from getting lost in the crowd.
About two million pilgrims are taking part in this year’s Hajj – the world’s largest religious gathering.
Early on Tuesday, pilgrims began making their way to Mount Arafat – the plains where the Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon – to spend the day praying and offering their supplications.
The Day of Arafat is the pinnacle of the Hajj pilgrimage and holds incredible significance for the Muslim community.
Hajj 2023: Why is the Day of Arafat the pinnacle of the pilgrimage to Mecca?The annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca officially began on June 26. During Hajj, millions of worshipers from around the world gather in Mecca to embark ... Features
Hajj 2023 essentials: A pilgrim’s guide on what to bringStraw hats, cross-body bags, and collapsible chairs: These are just some of the essentials Muslims bring to the Hajj pilgrimage. ... Features
Hajj commences as Saudi Arabia welcomes millions of Muslims from around the worldThe annual Hajj pilgrimage commenced early on Monday, the eighth day of Dul Hijjah, with millions of Muslims from around the world taking part for the ... Saudi Arabia